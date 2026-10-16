Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged

The Petroleum Division said the price of high-speed diesel would remain unchanged at Rs396.96 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.93 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs386.30 per litre, according to an official notification.

The Petroleum Division said the price of high-speed diesel would remain unchanged at Rs396.96 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect for October 17, 18 and 19, the notification said.

Earlier, The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.63 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by 30 paisa per litre, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Thursday.

The price of petrol has been cut to Rs390.23 per litre, while diesel will now cost Rs396.96 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect on October 16, the notification said.