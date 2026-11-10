Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs8 per litre to Rs338.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, providing relief to consumers.





According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs8 per litre to Rs338.





The price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs7 per litre, bringing its new rate to Rs371 per litre.





The revised prices will take effect from November 11.





Earlier, Oil prices edged lower Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump said military action against Iran is not necessary "at this point," easing concerns about prolonged disruptions to Middle East supply.





Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.23%, to $92.33 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 35 cents, or 0.40%, to $86.50 a barrel. Brent settled down 5.85% in the previous session after sliding to its lowest since Aug. 31.





Trump said Monday he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks. In a Reuters interview and a later appearance in the White House press briefing room, Trump said he plans to keep up a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz for now.