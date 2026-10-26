Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
27-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.54 PKR
Rs. 379.25/ltr
DIESEL
+2.16 PKR
Rs. 395.82/ltr
Headlines
Petrol price up by Rs1.54, diesel sees Rs2.16 hike Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security ‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026 Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission Petrol price up by Rs1.54, diesel sees Rs2.16 hike Sam Altman warns AI could outpace traditional cybersecurity defences CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security ‘Ferritin face’ goes viral as doctors warn against self-diagnosis Shisha smoking linked to respiratory risks, experts warn Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups BIEK announces first-year intermediate exam results for 2026 Ex-army chief Gen (retd) Abdul Waheed Kakar passes away in Rawalpindi Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win Rare Olive Ridley sea turtle found dead on Clifton beach Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1 as Mbappe strikes late in El Clasico Oil prices slip on Monday as Iran tensions ease, but attacks on Saudi Arabia persist Top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to meet Iranian officials in Tehran Government plans to merge existing Public-Private Partnership Authority into Privatisation Commission

Petrol price up by Rs1.54, diesel sees Rs2.16 hike

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs1.54 per litre to Rs379.25, while high-speed diesel has become more expensive by Rs2.16 per litre, taking its new price to Rs395.82.

Web Desk October 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased petrol and diesel prices, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Monday.


The price of petrol has been raised by Rs1.54 per litre to Rs379.25, while high-speed diesel has become more expensive by Rs2.16 per litre, taking its new price to Rs395.82.


The revised prices will take effect from October 27, the notification said.


Earlier, Oil prices fell Monday after surging last week to near six-month highs, as hopes of easing hostilities between the United States and Iran tempered concerns, though persistent attacks on key producer Saudi Arabia kept investors wary.


U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $2.23, or 2.16%, at $101.04 per barrel by 0426 GMT. Brent crude futures were down $2.21, or 1.89%, at $114.51.


On Friday, prices settled nearly $3 higher after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia stoked energy supply concerns. Brent finished the week up 6% and WTI ended 2.3% higher.


On Sunday, Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran as part of an effort to de-escalate regional tensions in coordination with the United States, an official briefed on the situation said.


"Concerns over renewed military hostilities in the Middle East, which drove much of last week's crude rally, have eased this morning, but the reprieve may prove temporary," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Recommended

Govt raises petrol and diesel prices

Govt raises petrol and diesel prices
Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan

Petrol up Rs1.20, diesel down 17 paisa in Pakistan
Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price

Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price
Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices

Govt announces fresh petrol and diesel prices
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged

Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged
Federal govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01

Govt raises petrol price by Rs3.26, cuts diesel price by Rs1.01
Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up

Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices

OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices
Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices

Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices
Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again

Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again
Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices

Federal govt cuts petrol and diesel prices