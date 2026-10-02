Federal govt raises petrol and diesel prices again

Petrol prices have been raised by Rs2.10 per liter, taking the new price to Rs392.76 per liter.

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel again, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Friday.

Petrol prices have been raised by Rs2.10 per liter, taking the new price to Rs392.76 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has increased by 30 paisa per liter to Rs399.64 per liter.

The new prices will remain effective for October 3, 4 and 5, according to the notification.

The latest increase comes a day after the government also announced a hike in petrol prices.

The repeated adjustments come amid changes in international oil prices and domestic petroleum pricing.

Earlier, Sales by Pakistan's oil marketing companies fell 2% in September from a year earlier but rose 7% from the previous month, as higher fuel prices weighed on demand for most petroleum products, according to official data.

The companies sold 1.3 million tons of petroleum products in September. For the first quarter of the 2027 fiscal year, sales totaled 4.1 million tons, up 6% from a year earlier. Analysts at Topline Securities attributed the quarterly gain mainly to higher furnace oil sales amid a shift in the country's power generation mix.

Excluding furnace oil, September sales came to 1.25 million tons, down 8% from a year earlier but up 8% from August. For the July-September quarter, sales excluding furnace oil were 3.8 million tons, unchanged from a year earlier.

Furnace oil sales jumped sevenfold from a year earlier to 93,000 tons in September. The increase was largely due to shortages of liquefied natural gas, which pushed power producers to burn more furnace oil. Sales of the fuel were down 5% from August, which Topline attributed to lower power demand.