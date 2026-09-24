Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Thursday, September 24, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
25-SEP-2026
PETROL
-0.84 PKR
Rs. 389.28/ltr
DIESEL
-2.63 PKR
Rs. 412.12/ltr
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Federal govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

The Petroleum Division said in a notification that the price of diesel was reduced by 2.63 rupees per liter to 412.12 rupees.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced cuts in the prices of petrol and diesel, effective September 25.

The Petroleum Division said in a notification that the price of diesel was reduced by 2.63 rupees per liter to 412.12 rupees.

The price of petrol was cut by 84 paise per liter to 389.28 rupees.

The new prices will take effect from September 25, according to the Petroleum Division.

Earlier, The government has announced revised prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been decreased by Rs1.93 per liter, while high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs4.21 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new price of petrol has been set at Rs390.12 per liter, while the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs414.75 per liter.

According to the notification, the new prices will be applicable on September 24 (Thursday).

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