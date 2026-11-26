Petrol price reduced to Rs313, diesel to Rs346 per liter

The price of petrol has been cut by Rs1 per liter to Rs313, while high-speed diesel has become cheaper by Rs2 per liter, bringing its new price to Rs346.





ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





The price of petrol has been cut by Rs1 per liter to Rs313, while high-speed diesel has become cheaper by Rs2 per liter, bringing its new price to Rs346.





The revised prices will take effect on November 27, the notification said.





Earlier, the federal government has announced a reduction in petroleum prices, with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issuing an official notification on the revised rates.





According to the notification, the price reduction was made under the pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.





The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs4 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs314 per litre.





Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs5 per litre to Rs348.





OGRA said the revised petroleum prices would take effect from Nov. 26, 2026.