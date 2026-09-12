Saudi Arabia halts key oil pipeline as Houthis escalate Red Sea crisis

The supply concerns have also pushed international crude prices above $100 a barrel, adding fresh pressure to global energy market.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia temporarily halted operations on its major East-West oil pipeline after a drone strike targeted the crucial energy route, officials said, as escalating fighting between the United States and Iran continued to threaten oil shipments across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, temporarily suspended operations on the pipeline following an aerial strike that officials in both Baghdad and Riyadh said was launched from Iraq. In response to the attack, Iraq removed a military commander from his position in a region where Iran-backed armed groups are active.

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Stretching about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), across the Arabian Peninsula, the pipeline provides Saudi Arabia with an alternative route for transporting crude without relying on tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has faced severe shipping disruptions amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, with tanker movements falling sharply as vessels face growing security risks. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said the decision to suspend the pipeline was taken as a precautionary measure.

The facility has recently transported an estimated 4 million to 5 million barrels of crude per day, according to shipping trackers and energy analysts. That volume represents roughly 4% to 5% of worldwide oil production. The latest attack comes as Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen continue to exert pressure in the Red Sea.

The supply concerns have also pushed international crude prices above $100 a barrel, adding fresh pressure to an already strained global energy market. With major shipping routes facing disruption and a key Saudi pipeline temporarily offline, energy markets are closely watching whether further attacks could threaten the flow of crude from one of the world's most important oil-producing regions.