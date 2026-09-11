Diesel price crosses Rs400 after fresh increase

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs5.02 per liter, taking the new price to Rs375.82 per liter.Diesel price

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel, with the price of diesel crossing Rs400 per liter.

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs5.02 per liter, taking the new price to Rs375.82 per liter.

The price of diesel has been raised by Rs5.28 per liter, bringing its new price to Rs403.32 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the government, the revised petrol and diesel prices will take effect from Sept. 12.

Earlier, The government has announced revised prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs3.05 per liter, while high-speed diesel has raised by Rs5.37 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new price of petrol has been set at Rs370.80 per liter, while the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs398.04 per liter.

According to the notification, the new price s will be applicable on September 11 (Friday).



