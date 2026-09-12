Pakistan Armed Forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on 61st martyrdom anniversary

PM Shehbaz Sharif prayed that Allah Almighty would grant the martyrs the highest ranks in the hereafter.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top military leadership on Saturday, Sept. 12, paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti on the 61st anniversary of his martyrdom, honoring the decorated officer for his extraordinary courage and leadership during the 1965 war and reaffirming the armed forces' commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty and security.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with the Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf and other senior military officials, paid tribute to Major Bhatti, who was killed while defending the Burki sector near Lahore during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major Bhatti fought continuously for five days and five nights while facing repeated enemy attacks. Despite heavy artillery and tank attacks, he chose to remain with his forward platoon and lead his soldiers from the front.

Major Bhatti organized and strengthened the defense of the BRB Canal alongside his troops. His determination, leadership and ultimate sacrifice became a lasting symbol of courage and devotion to the country.

ISPR said Major Bhatti’s bravery and sacrifice remain a source of inspiration for the nation and serve as a guiding example for future generations.

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Major Bhatti was posthumously awarded Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry, the Nishan-e-Haider, for his exceptional bravery during the 1965 war. His legacy continues to be remembered as a symbol of courage, leadership and unwavering commitment to the defense of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also paid tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on his martyrdom anniversary, saying the entire nation honors his courage, patriotism and sacrifice. In his message, the prime minister described Major Bhatti’s sacrifice during the war as a lasting example of courage.

“The entire nation salutes the patriotism and sacrifice of all martyrs, especially Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed,” the prime minister said. He added that the sacrifices of the martyrs represent their selfless love and devotion to the country.

The prime minister said the sacrifices of Pakistan’s brave soldiers show their determination to protect the country and its sovereignty. He added that the courage and commitment to defend the homeland remain deeply rooted in the nation. The prime minister prayed that Allah Almighty would grant the martyrs the highest ranks in the hereafter.