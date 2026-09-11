Pakistan urges Hong Kong to resume Cathay Pacific flights

Pakistan, Hong Kong reaffirm commitment to deepen trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties at high-level meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Hong Kong to explore the resumption of Cathay Pacific flights to the country, saying improved air connectivity could help boost trade, tourism and business-to-business linkages between the two sides.

The appeal came during a meeting between Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu, according to a statement issued Friday. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Jam Kamal called for greater engagement in trade in services, aviation, finance and business-to-business connectivity. He particularly urged Hong Kong to explore restarting Cathay Pacific flights to Pakistan, saying improved air links could support business, tourism and commercial exchanges.

The minister noted Hong Kong's significant Pakistani diaspora and acknowledged its contribution to Pakistan's economy, particularly through remittances and stronger people-to-people linkages.

Jam Kamal thanked Lee for Hong Kong's hospitality and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to its historic relationship with China, emphasizing the importance Pakistan places on expanding trade and economic ties with Hong Kong.

Lee praised Jam Kamal's address earlier in the day at the Belt and Road Summit, particularly his message of international cooperation, connectivity and shared economic prosperity.

Lee thanked Pakistan for its role in promoting peace and contributing to regional stability, noting that reduced tensions and greater stability are vital for global economic growth. He also appreciated Pakistan's leadership and constructive engagement.

The chief executive highlighted the longstanding and close relationship between Pakistan and China and acknowledged its positive contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative. He also praised the efforts of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Hong Kong for bringing the two sides closer and promoting exchanges in recent years.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation and explore new areas of mutual economic interest.

Jam Kamal extended an invitation to Lee to visit Pakistan.