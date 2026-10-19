Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener

Pakistan were fined 10% of their match fees, while Sri Lanka received a 5% fine, the ICC said.

The International Cricket Council has fined Pakistan and Sri Lanka for maintaining slow over rates during the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





Pakistan were fined 10% of their match fees, while Sri Lanka received a 5% fine, the ICC said.





Pakistan were found to be two overs short of the required rate, while Sri Lanka fell one over behind the target.





Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis accepted the charges and acknowledged their teams’ offences.





Pakistan won the series opener by 37 runs. Chasing a target of 307, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268.





Earlier, Pakistan batter and Test captain Babar Azam has crossed the 16,000-run mark in international cricket, becoming the fifth Pakistani player to reach the milestone.





Babar achieved the feat during Pakistan’s opening match against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation ODI series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.





The 32-year-old has scored 16,038 runs across all three international formats, including 4,771 in 66 Tests, 6,671 in 144 One-Day Internationals and 4,596 in 145 Twenty20 Internationals.





He has also recorded 32 international centuries and 111 half-centuries across the three formats.





Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq leads the country’s all-time international run-scoring list with 20,541 runs in 495 matches.





Former captain Younis Khan ranks second with 17,790 runs in 408 international matches.





Babar’s latest achievement further cements his place among Pakistan’s leading batters across formats.