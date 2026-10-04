Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series

One of the biggest surprises in the ODI squad is the absence of former captain Charith Asalanka.

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 16-member squad on Sunday, Oct. 4, for the upcoming ODI tri-series against hosts Pakistan and England, with Kusal Mendis set to lead the team in matches scheduled for Rawalpindi and Lahore from Oct. 18 to 31.





Mendis will captain a squad that includes Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage and Dasun Shanaka.





Nissanka has been selected for the tournament but must receive medical clearance before traveling with the team. He will join the squad only if he is declared fit to play.

🌐 Instagram Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

One of the biggest surprises is the absence of former captain Charith Asalanka. The batter, who averages 40.55 in 88 ODIs, was left out after a difficult recent series against England, where he scored 1, 11 and 7 in the ODI matches.





Sri Lanka will first travel to Pakistan for a three-match T20I series against the hosts. All three games are scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Oct. 9 to 13.





The ODI tri-series will begin Oct. 18, when Pakistan faces Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Pakistan will then play England on Oct. 20, followed by Sri Lanka's match against England on Oct. 22. The teams will move to Lahore for the remaining matches.





Pakistan will face England on Oct. 25 before taking on Sri Lanka on Oct. 27. Sri Lanka and England will meet on Oct. 29, with the top two teams advancing to the final at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct. 31.





The tournament will be followed by a three-day warm-up match for Sri Lanka in Islamabad from Nov. 4 to 6.

Sri Lanka will then face Pakistan in a two-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.





The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from Nov. 9 to 13, while the second Test is scheduled for Lahore from Nov. 17 to 21.