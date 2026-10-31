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Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week Gold prices plunge by Rs10,800 per tola in Pakistan Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final PM Shehbaz Sharif defends emergency measures in KP Google makes history as AI satellite sends first space-generated poem to Earth Pakistan faces severe winter gas shortage as Qatar extends LNG supply suspension Extreme heat puts pregnant women and newborns at growing risk as climate change intensifies Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress Google loses $500 billion in market value as AI search threatens ad revenue U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week Gold prices plunge by Rs10,800 per tola in Pakistan Stampede at TikToker Mr Patlo’s mehndi ceremony injures 14 in Sialkot Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final PM Shehbaz Sharif defends emergency measures in KP Google makes history as AI satellite sends first space-generated poem to Earth Pakistan faces severe winter gas shortage as Qatar extends LNG supply suspension Extreme heat puts pregnant women and newborns at growing risk as climate change intensifies Nicki Minaj’s possible White House role gains attention after Trump’s surprising reaction Dua Lipa shares the secret detail hidden in her wedding dress Google loses $500 billion in market value as AI search threatens ad revenue U.S. approves $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka posted 325-8 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Kamindu Mendis' maiden ODI century.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 326 runs to win the tri-nation series final at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.


After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka posted 325-8 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Kamindu Mendis' maiden ODI century.


Mendis top-scored with 131 runs, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 77 and Avishka Fernando scored 38.


For Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Ali Agha claimed two wickets each.


Pakistan have lost only one of their four matches in the tournament, with that defeat coming against Sri Lanka.


Sri Lanka have also won three matches in the competition but suffered a defeat against England in their most recent outing.

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