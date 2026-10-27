Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series

After winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium, Sri Lankan captain opted to bowl first, restricting Pakistan to 110 in 25.3 overs.

LAHORE: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth match of the tri-nation series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.





After winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium, Sri Lankan captain opted to bowl first, restricting Pakistan to 110 in 25.3 overs.





Pakistan's top order struggled against the Sri Lankan bowling attack, with opener Fakhar Zaman falling for five after edging the ball to the wicketkeeper.





Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for eight, trapped lbw by a delivery from Fernando, while wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig scored five before departing with the team total at 46.





Salman Ali Agha made nine and Babar Azam scored 29, but Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.





Shadab Khan, who had delivered an impressive batting performance against England, failed to make an impact this time, scoring just two runs as Pakistan slumped to 64 for six.





Arafat Minhas was dismissed for 10 at 91, while Hasan Nawaz scored 17. Haris Rauf added one run, Shaheen Shah Afridi made 15 and Naseem Shah scored two.





Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka was the standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 34 runs.





In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the 111-run target in the 19th over, losing just two wickets.





Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 62 to guide Sri Lanka to a comfortable victory.





The final league match of the tri-nation series will be played between Sri Lanka and England on Thursday, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the final on Saturday.