Amna Ilyas elucidates the pertaining issue of spitting betel leaf in Karachi

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 10:17 am
Amna Ilyas
Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas once again caught the attention of fans via her latest video she uploaded to her Instagram account.

In the video posted on Instagram, Amna Ilyas humorously pointed to those who spit betel leaf on the streets through her video and wrote, “These painters only use the colour red!!
“PAAN SPIT”
An issue understated in Karachi”

The problem of spitting betel leaf was considered trivial in Karachi but as of late it is becoming a matter of concern.

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Amna Ilyas’s video has been viewed more than 67,000 times on her account in a short time, while hundreds of users have also liked it.

Amna Ilyas regularly posts videos related to social issues on her account.

Recently, the Baaji actress shared a video to her Instagram account in which she can be heard saying “sexy” to a man. However, the video was made for fun purposes but netizens did not like the video at all.

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

The social media users criticized Amna for making such an indecent video as one of the netizens wrote,

“Now if a (male) actor had made a video like this with two girls. One is a nerd and other smart one. And the actor calling the smart one “sexy”. Just think about the consequences!!!”

