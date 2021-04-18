Kareena Kapoor Appears To Be A Big Kate Middleton Fan; Take A Look!

Adsense 300×250

Popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is herself a gorgeous diva among her fans and admirers but seems like there are other women to whom Bebo admires too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently expressed her love for Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and seems like she is the biggest royal fan.

The Jab We Met starlet took to her Instagram and posted a snap of Kate Middleton, clicked from Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

The mother of two used the hearts filter along with Kate’s picture.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen donning an all-black mourning outfit and complemented it with pieces of the queen’s jewellery with her solemn, dangling pearl earrings and a four-row pearl choker that was also once worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Moreover, the necklace was reportedly a gift to the queen from the Japanese government and was made by Garrad. The Queen was previously seen wearing it when she visited Bangladesh in the 80s.

Princess Diana had worn the same pearl for a 1982 visit to the Netherlands.

On the other hand, After giving birth to her second child, Kareena had commenced her shooting for a show ‘Star Vs Food’ in which the actress baked pizza from scratch.

She had also revealed in the episode how she craved pizza and pasta the most during her pregnancy.

“So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys,” Kareena mentioned.

When asked who at home takes charge of the kitchen, the actress said, “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of the in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music,” She further mentioned that it is Saif likes experimenting with food a lot.

Talking about her family’s passion for food, the Heroine actress revealed, “Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming. We are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you.”