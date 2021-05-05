Is Khalil-ur-Rehman Getting Married To Eshal Fayyaz? Find Out!

Model turned actress Eshal Fayyaz has been disturbed a lot lately, as many rumors regarding her and director Khalil-ur-Rehman afloat on social media.

Fayyaz stepped into the showbiz industry with her powerpack performance in her debut drama “Abroo”.

Since then, the actress has been ruling over everyone’s heart with her attractive features and amazing acting skills. Recently, rumors regarding Kaaf Kangana star’s marriage with the Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar surfaced on social media, which, however, were refuted by both the celebrities.

Recently, Eshaal put a full stop to the rumors in her latest interview.

“I have no idea, God knows from where the rumors came and who was spreading it. I am still doing one of Khalil-Ur-Rehman’s favorite scripts, I am still connected to him and we still have good talking terms and Khalil Sahab is like a family to me.”

The actress went on to talk about Khalil-ur-Rehman’’s wives,

“Even after such rumors Khalil-ur-Rehman’s wives didn’t change their behavior, his wife scolded the bloggers on spreading such controversies about her husband and dragging me in it.”

She concluded by saying that everyone should ready to face the consequences and challenges.