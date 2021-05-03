Marvel Studios Announces Release Dates Of Phase 4 Movies

Marvel Studios has announced the release dates of Phase 4 movies of its Cinematic Universe.

For this purpose, Marvel Studios, a well-known superhero filmmaker, shared a 3-minute video.

The video features scenes from several Marvel Universe films released so far, as well as footage from some upcoming films.

The footage of the new films that are part of this video has already released the trailer of Black Video and the first Asian superhero film Xiang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

But the video also gives the first glimpse of Marvel Cinematic Studios’ film Eternal, which will be released in November 2021.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kamil Nanjiani, Gemma Chen and others.

In this glimpse, the actors are shown in different locations and Angelina Jolie is carrying a sword.

Eternals, a new team of superheroes part of the Marvel Universe, historical creatures that have been living secretly on Earth for thousands of years.

As a result of the Avengers and Game events, these heroes have united against deviants, the oldest enemy of humanity.

The film manages to capture some of the highlights of Marvel’s older films, such as the Avengers assembly in Avengers Endgame.

Following are the release dates of Marvel Phase 4 movies.

July 9, 2021: Black Widow (Also coming to Disney+ premium access.)

September 3, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

November 5, 2021: Eternals

December 17, 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home

March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8, 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11, 2022: The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2)

February 17, 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

May 5, 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

There is also a blue logo at the end of the video that is not named and it probably points to Fantastic 4.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/jZVYL6fOq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2021