What Mashal Khan Has To Say About His Ex’s Engagement With Saboor Aly?

Arhama Altaf

04th May, 2021. 04:47 pm
After showbiz stars, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly announced their engagement, social media users began to discuss actress Mashal Khan’s past relationship with Ansari.

To which Mashal Khan has recently commented on this matter via her Instagram story and expresses disappointment over the ongoing gossips after the couple’s engagement.

Mashal Khan Ali Ansari

She concluded by saying: “I wish the best of luck and congratulations for their happy union. Let’s not try to ruin someone’s moment shall we?”

Ali Ansai was dating actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time. To address the rumours circulating on social media, she had discussed the matter on her Instagram.

She had said, “People follow celebrity couples and get really invested but when they break up they don’t tell you so you are like I have invested myself and now I need to know. But obviously, these things are so personal and something people can’t understand. Breakups are not always violent and aggressive.”

She apologized publicly for not talking about her breakup and said, “I feel bad about not talking about breakup with my fans. I just want to say sorry and if was up to me and if it was not about peoples’ heart I would have surely spoken about it. I hope they understand.”

On the other hand, Both Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have shared pictures from their Baat Pakki function and fans just couldn’t get over the lovely couple-duo.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families, I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person. ALHAMDULILLAH, the Fitrat starlet posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

Soon after the news from them making things official broke out, fellow celebrities, fans and netizens jumped in to pour best wishes and prayers for their future life.

