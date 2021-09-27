Actress Ghana Ali is pregnant; shares adorable clicks flaunting her baby bump
Actress Ghana Ali and her hubby Umair Gulzar have announced that they are expecting their first baby. She tied the knot to Gulzar, who already has a wife and a 4-year-old son.
Ghana Ali took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and friends. “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon! Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can’t wait to meet our new addition. Please remember us in your prayers,” she captioned the post alongside multiple snaps showcasing her baby bump.
View this post on Instagram
Mentioning her husband, the Sun Yaara starlet further expressed her feelings for her life partner saying: “Your the best thing ever happened to me.”
Ghana Ali also requested her Insta fam to pray for her little family and her soon-to-arrive baby.
Moreover, a number of fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with adorable prayers and wishes for the mommy-to-be.
Previously, when the actress had shared photos with her husband Umair Gulzar on social media, netizens criticized her and her husband and he was called an ‘uncle’ by the users.
After this, the actress expressed her anger at a user who was making fun of her husband’s appearance, requesting people to not say anything regarding her husband.
Read More
Umer Sharif’s departure delays for US, next 48 hours are critical for his health
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private...
Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara Kumar 'A Happy Daughters Day'
On world's daughters day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wishes her daughter Nitara...
Feroze Khan announces his upcoming drama serial ‘Ay Mushte Khaak’
After the success of Khuda or Mohabbat 3, Feroze Khan is all...
PHOTOS: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his 39th birthday with celebrity friends
Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday with some close...
Kareena Kapoor announces release date of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has finally announced the release date of her...