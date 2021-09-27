Actress Ghana Ali is pregnant; shares adorable clicks flaunting her baby bump

Actress Ghana Ali and her hubby Umair Gulzar have announced that they are expecting their first baby. She tied the knot to Gulzar, who already has a wife and a 4-year-old son.

Ghana Ali took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and friends. “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon! Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can’t wait to meet our new addition. Please remember us in your prayers,” she captioned the post alongside multiple snaps showcasing her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA UMAIR👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

Mentioning her husband, the Sun Yaara starlet further expressed her feelings for her life partner saying: “Your the best thing ever happened to me.”

Ghana Ali also requested her Insta fam to pray for her little family and her soon-to-arrive baby.

Moreover, a number of fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with adorable prayers and wishes for the mommy-to-be.

Previously, when the actress had shared photos with her husband Umair Gulzar on social media, netizens criticized her and her husband and he was called an ‘uncle’ by the users.

After this, the actress expressed her anger at a user who was making fun of her husband’s appearance, requesting people to not say anything regarding her husband.