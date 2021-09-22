Ali Zafar’s new Pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ ft. Gul Panra is out now, watch video

The wait is finally over as Ali Zafar has released his new Pashto song, “Larsha Pekhawar“, featuring leading Pashto singer Gul Panra.

Taking to Instgaram, the 41-year-old singer has announced the release of his first-ever Pashto song.

“Here it is! LARSHA PEKHAWAR- Click on the link in bio to watch full video. Go and subscribe to my channel now and let me know how you liked it !? Poora dekh ke bataana!,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch the full song here:

As per his promise, Ali Zafar has blessed his fanbase up North with a new version of Larsha Pekhawar on Pashtun culture day.

Ali Zafar dedicates this song to Pashtun brothers and sisters and gives tribute to their vibrant culture, values, and most of all bravery.

Joined by Gul Panra and Fortitude Pakhtun Core, Ali Zafar has added unique energy into his upbeat track.