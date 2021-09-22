Ali Zafar’s new Pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ ft. Gul Panra is out now, watch video

Raba NoorWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 08:02 pm
Ali Zafar's new Pashto song 'Larsha Pekhawar'

The wait is finally over as Ali Zafar has released his new Pashto song, “Larsha Pekhawar“, featuring leading Pashto singer Gul Panra.

Taking to Instgaram, the 41-year-old singer has announced the release of his first-ever Pashto song.

“Here it is! LARSHA PEKHAWAR- Click on the link in bio to watch full video. Go and subscribe to my channel now and let me know how you liked it !? Poora dekh ke bataana!,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch the full song here:

As per his promise, Ali Zafar has blessed his fanbase up North with a new version of Larsha Pekhawar on Pashtun culture day.

Ali Zafar dedicates this song to Pashtun brothers and sisters and gives tribute to their vibrant culture, values, and most of all bravery.

Joined by Gul Panra and Fortitude Pakhtun Core, Ali Zafar has added unique energy into his upbeat track.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

13 mins ago
Sarwat Gillani enjoy holidays with her husband and friends, see photos

Sarwat Gilani is an amazing example of Pakistan, film, television, and voice...
1 hour ago
Kubra Khan talks about her experience in 'Sinf-e-Aahan'

Kubra Khan is a British Pakistani actress, was born on June 16,...
3 hours ago
Ali Gul Pir's new video makes celebrities laugh out loud

Ali Gul Pir is a stand-up comedian and rapper from Pakistan. He...
3 hours ago
Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s new song 'Ajnabi' releasing on September 25

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and world-renowned singer Atif Aslam are set...
4 hours ago
Disney CEO says production is delayed due to Covid Delta variant

The recurrence of Delta strain of the coronavirus delayed the production of...
5 hours ago
Five things to know from London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week closed with a flourish Tuesday, the first major return...