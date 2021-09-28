Alia Bhatt shares adorable picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is an actress from India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons 2016 in which she co-starred with Fawad Khan, a well-known Pakistani actor, and Sidharth Malhotra, an Indian actor.

Alia Bhatt shares an adorable picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. She posted her picture and captioned “happy birthday my life”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Her picture has received more than 2,000,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.