Amitabh Bachchan on Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff friendship says ‘Aajkal aise rishte bante hi kahan hai’

Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty graced the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for the ‘Shandaar Shanivaar’ episode. The two arrived at the performance in their trademark flair, leaving no stone undone in making host Amitabh Bachchan enjoy their company to the fullest.

Big B inquired about Jackie’s patent language and where he learned it after the first few questions were answered. The actor revealed that he learned it from the superstar himself. Jackie informed him that he learned the language from his character in “Amar Akbar Anthony.” The host was astonished and remarked that it was a lovely language. Suniel and Jackie also shared a few stories about how they met.

The actors continued to play the quiz and won a total of Rs 80,000. Mr Bachchan questioned about their friendship. Jackie talked about their initial days of meeting each other. He revealed that Suniel had offered Jackie to stay at his house when the latter’s father was unwell. A speechless Big B praised their friendship.

After then, a video of Suniel was played then wherein he shared an emotional message for Jackie. Remembering the time when the latter once said that living in a big house came with its consequence. He shared one of his statements that went as, “Jab kholi me rehte the to maa ke khanse ki bhi awaz aati thi, jab bade ghar me gaye to…” He didn’t know when his mother died.

Suniel praised Jackie for his words and said, “I love you for that dada”. This moment left everyone including the host emotional.