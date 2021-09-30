During a visit to the zoo Prince William plays with a snake

Prince William appeared at ease while holding the reptile, telling his wife that his children would not believe it.

During a visit to Ulster University, the Duke of Cambridge expressed concern that his three children would be upset if they saw him holding a snake.

Kate and William are currently on a mini-tour of Northern Ireland, and they stopped by the Kidz Farm while touring the Ulster University Magee Campus.

William was overheard telling his wife that their children, including Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, would not believe he held the reptile.

As she joined Prince William in Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton looked stunning in a beautiful magenta ensemble.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Londonderry this afternoon to meet young people and learn how organizations are working to build strong relationships across communities. Despite visiting Northern Ireland together in March 2019, this is their first formal assignment together in this area.