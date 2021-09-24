For a recent endeavor, Sona Mohapatra assembles an all-female music group
Sona Mohapatra is an Indian singer. She was born on 17 June 1976 in Odisha. She has been in albums, concert Bollywood films, and advertising and has performed in concerts all over the world.
The singer believes that women’s careers in music have a bright future since the next generation of musicians is more equitable and supportive of the creative process.
She says, “Girls aren’t traditionally encouraged to play instruments from a young age. The few female bands that do get formed don’t get enough opportunities, and so, have a tough time surviving. I wish festival organizers and brands create more platforms for female bands to perform for larger audiences.”
“I hire musicians on the basis of their abilities and not their gender. So, it’s always about merit, talent, and commitment first. But I’ve had wonderful musicians like percussionist Swarupa Ananth and bassist Pooja Mazoomdar in my band over the years.”
Read More
Ertugrul fame Engin Altan Duzyatan son has become a formula one rider
Engin Altan Duzyatan, best known for his role in the Turkish series...
Adnan Siddiqui expresses grief over the death of actor Talat Iqbal
Pakistani actor Adana Siddiqui has expressed his deep grief over the death...
Faysal Qureshi talks about his 'magical' experience in shooting ‘Fitoor’ drama
Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi lavished praise on his latest project after he...
Sonnalli seygall’s new bold Photo sets internet on fire
Sonnalli Segall is an Indian actress and media personality. She is...
Jannat Mirza’s new video goes popular
Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...