For a recent endeavor, Sona Mohapatra assembles an all-female music group

Sona Mohapatra is an Indian singer. She was born on 17 June 1976 in Odisha. She has been in albums, concert Bollywood films, and advertising and has performed in concerts all over the world.

The singer believes that women’s careers in music have a bright future since the next generation of musicians is more equitable and supportive of the creative process.

She says, “Girls aren’t traditionally encouraged to play instruments from a young age. The few female bands that do get formed don’t get enough opportunities, and so, have a tough time surviving. I wish festival organizers and brands create more platforms for female bands to perform for larger audiences.”

“I hire musicians on the basis of their abilities and not their gender. So, it’s always about merit, talent, and commitment first. But I’ve had wonderful musicians like percussionist Swarupa Ananth and bassist Pooja Mazoomdar in my band over the years.”