Hande Subasi shares a bold snap on Instagram
Turkish actress Hande Subasi, popularly known as Aykiz from the historic drama serial. She was born on 21 February 1984.
Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun, a very famous character from the drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul, mesmerized fans with a new bold photo wearing a suit.
The Turkish actress stunned fans with her latest photo on Instagram, leaving them swooning over her timeless beauty.
She wrote, with the hashtag “Sevgilim çekince…:) 💫🥰 #photocredittomylove #amour #paris #france”
Moreover, she is a beauty pageant titleholder of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition. She has appeared in over nine films and various dramas including globally hit historic drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
Read some of the comments below:
