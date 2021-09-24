Hande Subasi shares a bold snap on Instagram

Turkish actress Hande Subasi, popularly known as Aykiz from the historic drama serial. She was born on 21 February 1984.

Hande Subaşı aka Aykiz Hatun, a very famous character from the drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul, mesmerized fans with a new bold photo wearing a suit.

The Turkish actress stunned fans with her latest photo on Instagram, leaving them swooning over her timeless beauty.

She wrote, with the hashtag “Sevgilim çekince…:) 💫🥰 #photocredittomylove #amour #paris #france”

Moreover, she is a beauty pageant titleholder of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition. She has appeared in over nine films and various dramas including globally hit historic drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Read some of the comments below: