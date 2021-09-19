How much will Salman Khan get for hosting Bigg Boss 15?

The 15th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss which is popular all around the countries including India, is going to start in October this year.

Indian media reports have claimed that Salman Khan will be paid 350 crores for hosting Bigg Boss 15 for 14 weeks, ie Salman will receive 20 crores every week.

Earlier, it was reported that the Bodyguard actor has demanded a 15% increase in his payment.

Khan has been hosting this controversial show for the last 11 seasons and the actor has the status of the highest-paid host in any reality show.

On the work front, the B-town star is currently shooting his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in Austria.