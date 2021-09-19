‘I feel very happy for them’, Sam Asghari’s ex to his engagement
Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend recently came to the light about his and Britney Spears’ engagement.
Mayra Verónica, his ex and a model by profession got candid over it all during her interview with TMZ.
In the interview, she was quoted saying, “I feel great. I feel very happy for them. He hit the jackpot!”
She also admitted, “She hit the jackpot too, though.” Mostly believe “He’s extremely supportive. He’s a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s–t she’s been through, that’s what she needs.”
The model and Asghari dated for a year during 2015 and 2016 but cut it short after he met Spears on the sets of her Slumber Party music video MV) in the same year.
“He was a really sweet guy. He was always super, super supportive, so I think she’s with the right guy.”
Before concluding Mayra also went on to say, “He’s such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so — for her sake. She’s been through enough.”
