In Pictures: Priyanka Chopra shares a mini photoshoot with the Eiffel Tower

Iconic actress Priyanka Chopra, who usually keeps fans glued with her Insta feed, shared a mini photoshoot with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

“An Evening in Paris,” Priyanka Chopra captioned her post, donning an Earth-themed dress with floral cut-outs in the colours of blue and green.

She accessorized her lovely blue and green ensemble with matching metallic gold shoes and hoop earrings. As the actress engaged with the spectators, the look was a great hit. The actress from The Matrix 4 has been filming in London for her upcoming projects.

Her photo received much love from her fans, including her adoring husband Nick Jonas, who commented on the photo, “Wow!” Paris Hilton sent love to her as well.