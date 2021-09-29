Kangana Ranaut breaks the ‘no mask, no entry’ airport rule as fans were taken aback

Kangana Ranaut arrived at the Mumbai airport without a mask on Tuesday. A sign that read, “No mask, no entry,” was just a few steps away from her.

On Tuesday morning, Kangana Ranaut posed for photographers as she arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the city. As she got out of her automobile and into the terminal,

Kangna flashed the victory sign. Fans were taken aback by the fact that she was not wearing a mask. In May, she was diagnosed with Covid-19, but she recovered in a matter of days.

A paparazzi account tweeted a video of a large ‘no mask, no admittance’ sign just a few feet from Kangana. In the comments section, fans replied. “Waah No Mask No Entry ko kya ignore kiya gaya. Jaise party vote baad janta ko karti hai.” One quipped. “No mask no entry, is it only for normal people and not these celebs?” another asked.

Kangana just had the film Thalaivii released, in which she played former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. After its theatrical debut, AL Vijay’s film received an early streaming release.