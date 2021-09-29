Mansha Pasha, Ahmed Ali Akbar’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet
Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress and model Mansha with her beauty and talent amassed millions of fans throughout the years. Her acting career began with the drama series Humsafar. She was born on 19th October 1987 in Karachi.
She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Juda Na Hona, Tou dil ka kia hua, Jalti Rait Par, Dil e Beqarar, Tumharai Siwa, Bakron Ki Robin Hood, Bewafai Tumhare Naam, Zara aur Mehrunnisa, and many more.
On his birthday, fans gushed over a throwback video of Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha that surfaced on social media.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
