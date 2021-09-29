Meghan Markle permanently closed the door on UK, says expert

According to royal analyst Robert Jobson, Meghan Markle may never return to the United Kingdom, rejecting all rumors of the Sussexes visiting the royal family for Christmas.

The author of Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex will not be visiting the UK anytime soon, if ever.

Jobson stated, “I’m not convinced Meghan will ever come to Britain again.” “She isn’t very popular right now.”

He told the outlet, “We’ll have to wait and see. I’m sure Harry expects to be there for the (Platinum Jubilee). But keep in mind that he’ll be publishing a book in a matter of months… It’s going to be awkward.”

Meanwhile, on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit the UK.