Neha Kakkar is singing Bol Kaffara by BOL Beats

BOL Beats song BOL Kaffara has put the internet ablaze after the song has been covered by the Indian sensation, Neha Kakkar by the name of BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga.

The Indian Idol judge sang the popular BOL Kaffara song which has taken the internet like a storm.

BOL Kaffara, released by the popular music platform BOL Beats, has been very popular amongst the global audience right after its release.

The popularity has also been showcased by appraises of the song by various international celebrities and Neha Kakkar just joins the fray as she has showcased her love for the pop tune by singing it in her melodious voice.

At the moment, Neha Kakkar is the biggest singer in South Asia. In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. Recently, she became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award. Her talent can be seen in the latest version of BOL Beats song, BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga.

Watch Video Here:

While many thought that Neha might have dropped a new single, however, netizens reminded those confused that the song in the video is none other than BOL Beats’ BOL Kaffara.

The Social Media audience has responded with praises as they cannot get enough of the song in the beautiful voice of Neha Kakkar which has given the song an entirely new look.

It just doesn’t end on praises as the song has also been covered by T-Series in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal.