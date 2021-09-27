Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known Pakistani model and influencer who came to fame after a single viral video. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai was the line that instantly made her famous.
Recently, new photos of the pawri girl are making rounds on social media. She posted the caption “Happy Sunday insta fam! 🌻 -Kaisa guzra aapka weekend? Let’s talk in the comments”
Have a look!
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account.
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
