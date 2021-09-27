Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Tahir Yameen

27th Sep, 2021. 07:32 pm
Dananeer

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known Pakistani model and influencer who came to fame after a single viral video. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai was the line that instantly made her famous.

Recently, new photos of the pawri girl are making rounds on social media. She posted the caption “Happy Sunday insta fam! 🌻 -Kaisa guzra aapka weekend? Let’s talk in the comments”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

16 mins ago
Mahi Baloch’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Mahi Baloch is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th December...
3 hours ago
Catwalk is back: Live shows return to Paris Fashion Week

Masks may still be the crucial accessory, but Paris Fashion Week roars...
4 hours ago
Official trailer of Shehnaaz Gill's film debut is out now

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently dropped a poster of his upcoming film...
4 hours ago
Sussex royal setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state?

After the couple's recent trip to New York, royal historian Angela Levin...
4 hours ago
Here is how Mahira Khan fires back at a troll with an apt reply

Members of the entertainment industry deal with constant scrutiny on social media....
5 hours ago
Kim Kardashian pens a special note for her mother, sister on Daughter's Day

American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian sheds light on her feisty years...