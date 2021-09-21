Princess Eugenie congratulates sister Beatrice on the birth of baby girl
A granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice blesses with a baby girl on 18 September, Saturday. Sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Mapelli Mozzi congratulates Beatrice on the birth of baby girl.
Taking to Eugenie’s Instagram handle, she wrote a heartfelt note for Beatrice and Edoardo, and her newborn niece.
“To my dearest Beabea and Edo. Congratulations on your new angel.” she wrote.
“I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge, “we’re going to have so much fun together Love your Auntie Euge.” she added.
The news of Beatrice’s baby was announced by The Royal Family’s official Twitter account on Monday.
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.
Read the announcement in full – https://t.co/ImbfRLEdAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021
