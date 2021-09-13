Shilpa Shetty sends happy energies to her admirers: “nothing works better than Yoga”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an actress who has not only captured millions of hearts with her outstanding playing abilities but also for motivates her followers with her social media posts.

The actress has been a fitness figure and an ideal of style and panache. Shilpa, who is very active on social media, also frequently posts inspirational messages on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram account the actress wrote, “It is so important to start your day with the right frame of mind. Honestly, for me, nothing works better than Yoga when I need to delve into a day or week full of activities with a clear head and a rather high level of energy. The Eka pada Vasisthasana, or the one-legged side plank, works very well to help improve balance, concentration, and focus. It also helps strengthen and improve flexibility in wrist; while strengthening the forearms, shoulders, and spine. It also works on strengthening & toning the obliques, and stabilising the core. This routine helps me start off my day on an energetic note. Share it with someone who you think needs it”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Keeping with this trend, the Dhadkan actress sent out some happy vibes by sharing a motivating quote to kick off the week in style.