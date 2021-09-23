Watch: Alizeh Shah’s top 5 most popular killing dance moves set the stage on fire

Alizeh Shah has become the top-most trending personality among celebrities. She has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

Pakistani emerging actress and model Alizeh Shah’s dance videos have taken the internet on fire. The glam actress can be seen grooving to the beats of various songs. As she is donned in a black tank top paired with black slim-fitted leather pants.

In the second dance video, Alizeh Shah can be seen dancing her heart out during a practice in the videos Dilbar song, that set the internet on fire. The dance videos made the rounds on social media.

Check out her dance below:

In the third viral video, she can be seen showing her killing moves on her own song Badnamiyan. The video is going viral on the internet and fans are gushing over it.

Take a look:

In the next video, Alizeh can be seen showing her dancing skills with Ali Zafar during the rehearsals of Hum Style Awards and they can be seen sharing the stage together. This video went viral on social media as well.

Check it out:

In the last video, The Ehd-e-Wafa actress and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves in the Hum Style Awards that went viral on social media.

Have a look: