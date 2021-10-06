Alizeh Shah rocked 10 times Desi-Wear better than anyone

Alizeh Shah seems to have developed a preference for comfortable, classic items with lively splashes of color throughout the years. We found that she favors pink and yellow colors in particular.

The Ishq Tamasha diva knows how to effortlessly pull off easy girl-next-door looks, but she is more than comfortable upping the glam quotient in traditional ensembles including ornate kurtas, elaborate long gowns, and Anarkalis’.

Alizeh has worn them all, from embroidered editions to vibrant colors, and she loves to accessories her anarkalis with bold earrings.

Take a look at some of her best desi appearances.

The embroidered chiffon-wrapped Anarkali is sheer and detailed. Wear it with a dabka with a lot of patterns. Black and gold dupatta, Shah’s impactful, yet not-too-heavy ensemble would make the perfect pick for a wedding reception this wedding season.