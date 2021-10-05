Arjun Kapoor’s amusing reaction to Varun Dhawan’s shirtless photo ‘Joey Ka Papa’

Web Desk BOL News

05th Oct, 2021. 10:33 am
Varun Dhawan

When actor Varun Dhawan brought his adorable pet dog Joey home, he embraced pet ‘parenthood.’ Varun has been sharing adorable snippets of his time with Joey at home since then.

Varun enjoys posting pictures of his pet on social media. Varun, on the other hand, recently shared a shirtless photo of himself without Joey. Arjun Kapoor had a lovely yet amusing reply to this, and it has something to do with Joey.

Varun posted a snapshot of himself standing on his balcony to his Instagram account, writing, “Breathe.” In a shirtless avatar, he is depicted wearing shorts.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor is seen flaunting his ripped abs and muscles in the photo. Seeing the photo. However, Arjun was reminded of Joey, therefore he addressed Varun as “Joey Ka Papa.” In the comments section, netizens were giggling. Not only Arjun but even Ayushmann Khurrana commented to Varun’s photo by writing “Loopsie” in fire emoticons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, Varun has been busy with shoots in the city. The actor will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar.

