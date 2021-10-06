Armeena Rana Khan criticizes celebrities who use religion to ‘advance’ their careers

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 07:50 pm
Armeena Rana Khan

Armeena Rana Khan, an actress, is calling out all celebrities who use religion to progress in their careers. On Tuesday, the Janaan actor mocked people in her industry who garner praises through their religious views.

“Advancing acting careers using religious extremism seems to be quite the ‘in’ thing these days. Can’t make it without huh?” wrote Armeena on the micro-blogging app.

Although the actor did not indicate who was her tweet directed at, she did post a follow-up message only after a couple of minutes.

“I’ve also observed that no matter what religion you follow if you’re an extremist then your interpretation of that religion will be extreme also. Conversely, a well-balanced person will find just that in every religion – balance,” Armeena added.

Take a look:

