Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls

Web Desk BOL News

12th Oct, 2021. 09:20 am
Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls.

The singer replied to trolls on his Twitter account while explaining his dress code on the red carpet.

The singer replied to trolls by tweeting, ” For people losing their shit over me wearing a t-shirt and jeans in a red carpet interview…Bhai show khatam hogaya tha performance bhi karli ghi ghar jaa raha tha & they asked if I can answer some questions. (Lmao) Show dekh lena drip pura tha bhai ka ok.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

44 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial

During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar...
2 hours ago
Tehreem Ali who played child Mehreen in HKKST met superstar Fawad Khan

Child star Tehreem Ali Hameed, who played Mehreen in a drama serial...
10 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11,...
11 hours ago
LSA 2021: Sheheryar Munawar, Meera and Mahira Khan rock the finale performance

Sheheryar Munawar is known for his best acting performances either it’s film...
11 hours ago
The complete list of Lux Style Awards 2021 winners

The 20th annual ceremony of Lux Style Awards 2021 has completed its...
13 hours ago
Noora Fatehi breaks the dance floor in ‘Money Heist’ costume, watch video

Bollywood belly dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi always amazes her fans and...