Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls
Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls.
The singer replied to trolls on his Twitter account while explaining his dress code on the red carpet.
For people losing their shit over me wearing a t shirt and jeans in a red carpet interview…
Bhai show khatam hogaya tha performance bhi karli ghi ghar jaa raha tha & they asked if i can answer some questions. Lmao
Show dekh lena drip pura tha bhai ka ok
— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 10, 2021
The singer replied to trolls by tweeting, ” For people losing their shit over me wearing a t-shirt and jeans in a red carpet interview…Bhai show khatam hogaya tha performance bhi karli ghi ghar jaa raha tha & they asked if I can answer some questions. (Lmao) Show dekh lena drip pura tha bhai ka ok.”
Read More
Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial
During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar...
Tehreem Ali who played child Mehreen in HKKST met superstar Fawad Khan
Child star Tehreem Ali Hameed, who played Mehreen in a drama serial...
Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11,...
LSA 2021: Sheheryar Munawar, Meera and Mahira Khan rock the finale performance
Sheheryar Munawar is known for his best acting performances either it’s film...
The complete list of Lux Style Awards 2021 winners
The 20th annual ceremony of Lux Style Awards 2021 has completed its...