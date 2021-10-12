Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls

Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls.

The singer replied to trolls on his Twitter account while explaining his dress code on the red carpet.

For people losing their shit over me wearing a t shirt and jeans in a red carpet interview… Bhai show khatam hogaya tha performance bhi karli ghi ghar jaa raha tha & they asked if i can answer some questions. Lmao Show dekh lena drip pura tha bhai ka ok — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 10, 2021

The singer replied to trolls by tweeting, ” For people losing their shit over me wearing a t-shirt and jeans in a red carpet interview…Bhai show khatam hogaya tha performance bhi karli ghi ghar jaa raha tha & they asked if I can answer some questions. (Lmao) Show dekh lena drip pura tha bhai ka ok.”