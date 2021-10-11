Avneet Kaur’s latest bold photoshoot goes viral on social media

Web Desk BOL News

11th Oct, 2021. 07:27 pm
Avneet photoshoot

Avneet Kaur, one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses, has appeared in a number of films and television series.

Avneet Kaur shared a bold photoshoot of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. This look of Avneet raised temperatures and made jaws drop instantly. There is absolutely no costume that Avneet can’t rock.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

She is a talented actress who has won numerous awards for her spectacular performances during her acting career.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

6 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan worries about his son Aryan's bail. 'Both SRK and Gauri devastated'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been going through a difficult...
9 mins ago
Shahrukh Khan has gone sleepless over his son Aryan Khan's bail

Shahrukh Khan has been up at night worrying about his son Aryan's...
23 mins ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that industry has a racism problem, not nepotism

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for an International EMMY for his role...
33 mins ago
Aryan Khan's on Wednesday, a special court to consider bail application

Aryan khan son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan bail application will...
45 mins ago
Taapsee remembers crying during the 'boys locker room' scene in Rashmi Rocket

In the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will play a sportswoman....
46 mins ago
Netizens criticizes Minal Khan for her dressing & honeymoon pictures

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went to the Maldives for their...