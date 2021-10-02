Ayeza Khan flaunts her elegant looks in bridal attire

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 15th January 1991 in Karachi.

The Laapata actress has shared a series of captivating pictures of herself from her bridal shoot on Instagram.

She shared the pictures with the caption “@kanwalmalik.official has my heart for pulling off one of my most favourite bridal campaigns of the year ♥️ From concept to execution and garments itself, speaks nothing less but the hard work and dedication of @kanwalmalik01 and entire team.”

Have a look!

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural beauty. She looks superb in alluring ensembles and regal looks created for her bridal look.