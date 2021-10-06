Dananeer Mobeen looks fabulous in the latest pictures

Tahir Yameen

06th Oct, 2021. 08:52 pm
Dananeer Mobeen

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known Pakistani model and influencer who rose to prominence after a single viral video. Pawri Ho Rahi Hai was the line that made her famous right away.

Dananeer has posted a photo of herself on Instagram which is being liked by fans. In the photo shared by Dananeer Mobeen, it can be seen that the actress is looking very beautiful.

She shared the pictures with the caption “High up in the mountains, under the sweet sun, enjoying my grape juice.”

Have a look!

