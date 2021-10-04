Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan looks ravishing in latest no make-up selfies

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th Oct, 2021. 12:18 pm
Esra Bilgiç

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç has treated her fans with a stunning selfie.

The Dirilis: Ertugrul star shared her ravishing side with over 450,000 likes on the photo shared on her Instagram handle.

Every post of Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Sultan now gets thousands of likes and comments within minutes. Amongst those making, appreciative comments are Pakistani fans and also people from other countries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

Esra Bilgiç shared a ‘No Make-Up Look’, keeping her selfie game on point. She rose to international recognition with her stellar performance in the popular historical TV series.

The actress has received accolades from all over the world as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

