Hareem Shah gives blessings to her husband for Umrah, see photo
Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28th June 2021, she confirmed her marriage but kept details about her husband under wraps.
Shah is famous for her controversial behavior as well. Her videos always make rounds on social media and people sometimes criticize her video.
Hareem shared multiple videos on her Instagram account to keep her fans updated. Shah who gained recognition from TikTok has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.
The TikTok queen recently took to Instagram and upload a picture of her husband in Ahram. She captions the picture ‘Kuda Pak ap ka umrah qabhool farmay’
Have a look!
