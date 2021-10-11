Hareem Shah shares latest clicks with Sundal Khatak

Tahir Yameen

11th Oct, 2021. 08:54 pm
Hareem latest clicks

Hareem is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when her videos went viral. She was born on 28th December 1991.  She is known for her TikTok videos in which she performs daring stunts.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She shared stunning photos with Sundal Khattak on Instagram.

Have a look!

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. She has 181 k followers on her Instagram account.

