Hareem Shah shares some lovey-dopey moments with her husband, Watch Video
Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage but kept details about her husband under wraps.
Shah is famous for her controversial behavior as well. Her videos always makes round on social media and people some time criticized her video.
Hareem shared multiple videos on her Instagram account to keep her fans updated. Shah who gained recognition from TikTok has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.
After revealing the identity of her husband shah often shares videos with her husband on the social media platform
Recently, the controversial TikTok queen and model took Instagram and shared the video of some lovely moments with her husband.
Have a look!
