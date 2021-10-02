Hina Khan gets emotion on her first birthday without her dad, offers flowers on his grave

Hina Khan turned 34 years old today. The actress kept it low-key on her special day as she recently lost her father. Hina, who is at the peak of her career, chose to spend the day with her father and paid a visit to his grave in order to feel his presence on this special day. This is Hina’s first birthday without her father.

On this day, Hina Khan offered flowers on her father’s grave and shared the pictures on social media. She revealed how she felt close to him and is still her daddy’s “strongest girl”. Hina’s emotional note read: “It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment💔 Even if I can’t enter. This is where I felt the most peaceful!”

Hina Khan’s father threw a huge party for her daughter’s birthday, much fervor and recalling it, she wrote, “In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together..My birthdays were like a fest for you. Dear dad, you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid. The bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued, “Here I am standing a few meters away. Forever close. Forever far but always connected. Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always. Hope you liked the people around you enjoying my birthday cakes. Hope you saw the messages as you did always…hope my love reached you.. I am forever your strongest girl. I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today. #MyHeroForever”

Have a look!