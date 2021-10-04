Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. Janhvi Kapoor began her acting career with the film Dharak, which was released in 2018.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She posted the caption “🌺 flower child 🌺 child of the moon raised by the sun in a world walked by stars & a sky drawn with flowers.”

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 500,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

