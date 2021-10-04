Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold pictures viral on social media
Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. Janhvi Kapoor began her acting career with the film Dharak, which was released in 2018.
The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She posted the caption “🌺 flower child 🌺 child of the moon raised by the sun in a world walked by stars & a sky drawn with flowers.”
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 500,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
Read More
Hareem shah and Sundal Khattak recent adorable clicks, see photos
Hareem is a popular Tik Tok star who rose to prominence after...
Maya Ali oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a...
Alizeh Shah looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on...
Ayeza Khan looks glorious in colorful ensembles, see photos
Ayeza Khan is a talented, diverse, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has...